LIGONIER - Rosemary Charles, age 69, of Ligonier, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Parkview Hospice in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 20, 1950, the daughter of Beckan Taulbeel and Garnet Angie (Taulbee) Clark in Wolf Lake. On Feb. 27, 1976, she married Elmer Defroy Charles Sr.; he survives.

She is also survived by two sons, Larry (Angel) Crist of Goshen, and Elmer Defroy Charles Jr. of Michigan City; four daughters, Rosie (Ronnie) Compton of Rochester, Wilma (Shane) Grant of Elkhart, Sara Jane (David) Macias and Angel (Adam Long) Charles, both of Ligonier; a stepson, John Charles of Quincy, Michigan; adopted daughter and granddaughter, Rosemarie Charles; a sister, Beverly Baskins of Angola; two brothers, Richard "JR" Clark Jr. and Linley Clark, both of Angola; 23 grandchildren, David Compton, Daniel Compton, Sarah Foust, Heaven Wiler, Amanda Lesley, Ronnie Compton Jr., Phillip Compton, Samuel Compton, William Compton, Timothy Compton, Katherine Compton, Terris Maloyed, Sadie Grant, James Charles, Brian Flores, Linda Macias, Rosemarie Charles, Lilly Charles, Selena Arispie, Sophia Arispe and Sophia Long; along with 17 great-grandchildren.

Rosemary was a beloved and cherished wife, mother and grandmother. She was greatly loved by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosemary was loved by all and will never be forgotten.

A funeral service will be held in Rosemary's honor at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Church of the Stone, 7270. S. SR 9, Wolcottville, IN 46795. Pastor Michael Stanley will officiate and burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Family and friends will be received form 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Church of the Stone.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com.