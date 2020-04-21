|
GREENSBURG - Rosemary Moffett Elkins, 82, of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Greensburg.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1937, in Tazewell, Illinois, to Dale and Elizabeth (Debrun) Tolly. They preceded her in death.
Rosemary graduated from St. Mary Academy in 1955.
She married John H. Moffett on Aug. 18, 1956, and he passed away on Aug. 12, 2000.
Rosemary married Ritchie Elkins on Oct. 5, 2010, and he preceded her in death on March 25, 2020.
She was the owner/operator of Moffett Water Care and retired in 1993.
Rosemary attended St Mary's Catholic Church in Greensburg, Indiana, and had previously been a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Rushville, Indiana.
She was passionate about her family, genealogy, painting, writing, and her flower garden.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Jeanne (John) Thoman, of Rushville, John D. (Linda) Moffett, of Rushville, Jim (Patty) Moffett, of Rushville, Dennis (Michelle) Moffett, of Greensburg, and Richard Moffett, of Rushville; stepchildren, Kelly Sandy, of Indianapolis, Jeff (Heather) Elkins, of Greencastle, Indiana, and Brent (Mary) Elkins, of Florida; and sister, Elizabeth Selman, of Angola, Indiana. She will also be missed by her 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John H. Moffett; and second husband, Ritchie Elkins; brothers, Morris Tolly, Kenneth Tolly, and Robert York; and sister, Kathy Divers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church of Rushville, or St. Mary's Catholic Church of Greensburg.
Moster Mortuary is entrusted to the services of Rosemary.