KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
James Yoder residence
4285 N. C.R. 500W
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Larry Yoder residence
4360 N. C.R. 500W
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Yoder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Yoder


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Yoder Obituary

SHIPSHEWANA - Rosemary Yoder, 67, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor, LaGrange, after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1951, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Arthur and Elizabeth (Frey) Hochstetler.

On Sept. 9, 1971, in Topeka, she married Jerry J. Yoder. He died Aug. 10, 2015. Surviving are five sons, Gary (Carolyn) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Verlin (Rachel) Yoder, of Bell, Florida, John (Marlene) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Jonathan (Leora) Yoder, of Shipshewana, James (Rose) Yoder, of Shipshewana; daughter, Waneta (Floyd) Miller, of Shipshewana; 30 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers, Omar (Ida) Hochstetler, of Shipshewana, Cal (Linda) Hochstetler, of White Pigeon, Michigan, Tobe (Elsie) Hochstetler, of Topeka, Ernest (Rosetta) Hochstetler, of Millersburg; three sisters, Saraetta (David) Miller, Annabelle Hochstetler, Ruby (Kenny) Fry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Daniel Hochstetler. She was a homemaker and a member of Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, and all day Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the James Yoder residence, 4285 N. C.R. 500W, Shipshewana.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Larry Yoder residence, 4360 N. C.R. 500W, Shipshewana.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Jacob Jones and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Lehman Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now