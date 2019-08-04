KPCNews Obituaries
KENDALLVILLE - Ross Arnold, 72, of Kendallville died Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2:15 p.m. at his residence.

He was born November 7, 1946, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Bunn and Alice (Moore) Arnold. They preceded him in death.

On July 26, 1968, in Kendallville he married Beatrice Slone. After 42 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on August 27, 2010.

Mr. Arnold had worked at Lane Foundry, Kendallville Foundry, and retired from Quick Tanks in Kendallville.

He was a member and associate pastor at God's House in Kendallville.

Surviving are three daughters, Melissa (Ted) Prater of Tekonsha, Michigan, Melinda (Bill) Sexton of Kendallville and Susie Holliman of Union City, Michigan; two sons, Robert (Karen) Newsome of Garrett and Justin Arnold of Parma, Michigan; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; a sister, Belinda England of Kendallville; two brothers, Jimmy Arnold of Kendalville and Randall Arnold of Kendallville; and his beloved dog, Harley.

He was also preceded in death by a grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger Arnold.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville with Pastor Jerry Pearson of God's House in Kendallville officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Calling is Monday, August 5, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials are to God's House in Kendallville.

View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 4, 2019
