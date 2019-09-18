KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Ross Dohm Obituary

AUBURN - Ross Edward Dohm, 19, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly from a medical condition, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Aug. 9, 2000, in Auburn.

He was a 2019 graduate of DeKalb High School.

In the past, Ross has worked at A-1 Janitorial in Auburn, and he was currently interning with Therma-Tru in Butler.

Ross was a big car guy! Especially anything MOPAR from the 1960s.

He is survived by his father, Jason Dohm, of Auburn; his mother and ste father, Tracy and Robert Rowsey, of Groveland, Florida; his girlfriend, Seirra Fike, of Auburn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kheagun and Breanna Fleckenstein, of Spring Hill, Florida, and Korbin and Brieanna Fleckenstein, of Garrett; grandparents, Pattie and Ed Dohm, of Bryan, Ohio, and Cindy and George Carper, of Spring Hill, Florida; great-grandmother, Mary Ann Goings, of Auburn; uncles, Adam Dohm, of Toledo, Ohio, and Ryan Dohm, of Los Angeles, California; aunt and uncle, Kirstan and Robert Aborn, of Auburn; cousins, Gibson Dohm, Kameron and Mallery Aborn, Landon Aborn and Grayson Aborn; many great- aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his beloved Great Dane puppy, Moose.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Helen Rosendaul, Ralph Dohm, Leo Carper, Ruby Mansfield and George Mansfield.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Officiating the memorial service will be Pastor Tracey Zimmerman.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721 and , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 18, 2019
