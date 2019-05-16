FREMONT - Ross Alan Dunham, 39, passed away at his home in Fremont on May 13, 2019. He was born Nov. 30, 1979, in Angola, to Larry Dean and Patsy Jo (Gottschalk) Dunham. Ross graduated in 1998 from Angola High School, where he played baseball, basketball and tennis. He was a 10-year 4-H member and a member of the Fremont Moose Lodge. Ross was employed at Dunham Motor Sales in Angola as parts manager. He was an avid sports fan and always rooted for IU basketball, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Chicago Cubs. March Madness was a ritual and vacation days were scheduled around tournament play. He also enjoyed playing golf, singing karaoke and if there was fun to be had, Ross was sure to be there with his close group of friends and family. Surviving are his mother, Patsy Dunham; his siblings, LeAnn and (Bobby) Boots, Vince and (Cindy) Dunham, Julie and (Jody) May and Dana and (Kyle) Ulrich; and his six nephews and one niece, Robby and (Makayla Lepley) Boots, Brady and (Brook) Boots, Drew and Danielle Dunham, Andrew and Ethan Plush and Jackson May; as well as Great Uncle "Grunkle" to Bridger Boots. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Dunham; and grandparents, Roscoe and Doris Dunham and Alton and Lorraine Gottschalk. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Weicht Funeral Home, 207 N. West St., Angola. To celebrate Ross's life, Michael D. Booher will conduct a service at 1 p.m. Please do not feel the need to dress formally. We actually prefer that you come sporting apparel of your favorite sports team, which Ross will love seeing from above. That is exactly how he would have wanted it. A private burial will take place at a later date at South Scott Cemetery in Angola. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Angola Kids League (AKL) or The Fremont Moose Lodge. Condolences may be expressed online through weichtfh.com.