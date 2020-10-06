1/1
Ross Mase
WOLCOTTVILLE - Ross Arthur Mase, age 83, of Pretty Lake, Indiana, died on Oct. 3, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Mase was born in Cecil, Ohio, on Sept. 7, 1937, to Arthur Abraham and Fern Marie (Dysinger) Mase. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Brighton High School, Brighton, Indiana, in 1955.

He married Shirley Ann Washburn on June 1, 1957, in Hillsdale, Michigan.

He was a truck driver with Evans and owner of Bowe's Auto Parts.

Ross loved spending time with his family and attending the grandkids' sporting events and activities.

He had an excellent driving record and was a very skilled truck driver. Ross never knew a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Mase, of Pretty Lake, Wolcottville; sons, Gary and Jillayne Reed, of Lake Placid, Florida, and Steven Mase and Carla Mudrack, of LaGrange; daughters, Tamra and Mark Diemer, of Alexandria and Tonja and Scott Finton, of Andover, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Monica Evers Mase, of Rome City; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Mayer, of Sturgis, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd Mase, who died in September 2020; stillborn daughter, Terri Jean Mase in 1961; and sister, Janet Lee Mase.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Independent Full Gospel Church, Ashley, with visitation from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the church or Parkview Noble Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
