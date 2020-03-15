|
Ross McBride
ALBION – Ross L McBride, 75, of Albion, died Friday March 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born in Garrett on Dec. 19, 1944, to Howard and Pauline (Smith) McBride, and they have both passed away.
Ross worked at Tokiem in Fort Wayne for over 37 years before his retirement.
He married Judith Helblig on Dec. 23, 1978, in Angola, and she survives.
Also surviving is a daughter, Brenda Sinclair of Garrett, three sons, Roger (Heather) McBride of Albion, Jeff McBride of Oregon and Brian (Julie) McBride of Garrett; a step-daughter, Becky Reichard of Columbia City; a brother Norm (Ruby) McBride of Chicago and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo with burial to follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Calling is three hours prior to the service Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 15, 2020