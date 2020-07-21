GARRETT - Roy "Gary" Jarnagin Sr., age 71, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Harriman, Tennessee, to Herbert and Margaret (Isham) Jarnagin.

Gary started grade school in Harriman, Tennessee, and the family later located to Kendallville and Garrett, Indiana.

Gary was a 1970 graduate of Garrett High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Purdue University in Fort Wayne.

Gary worked his high school years at Garrett Rubber Company, then after high school graduation worked at Borg-Warner (later known as Auburn Gear), starting as general labor, to supervisor and later to an engineer. During the decline of the automotive industry, he worked for Simpson Industries in Edon, Ohio, where he designed and implemented the set-up and installation of a $10 million Robotic assembly line. Tooling and equipment purchased for countries as far away as Sydney, Australia, Germany, and Switzerland, afforded him travel in those countries. Due to relocation, his last job was in Rolls Royce, working on airplane engines. He retired in 2011, while living in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He attended County Line Church of God in Auburn and Garrett.

On May 25, 1968, he married Doris Sleek. She survives in Garrett.

Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Roy Gary and Olya Jarnagin and Michael and Kayla Jarnagin, both of Garrett; grandchildren and their spouses, Trey Mitchell, Austin and Kiersten Keener, Cole Wooldridge and Brookelynn Jarnagin, Matthew Jarnagin, Brittlee Cox, Hayden Jarnagin and Liberty Jarnagin; great-grandchildren, Emry Keener (Emmy), Everson (Evvy) Jarnagin, Camille (Cami) Keener, Castiel (Cass) Keener and Aspynn Faith Wooldridge. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Sandy Jarnagin, of Auburn; a sister and brother-in-law, Berniece and Robert Steller, of Auburn; a sister, Julie Huffman, of Kendallville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Darlene; and three brothers, Terry, Mitchell and Tim.

In keeping with Gary's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be directed to Countyline Church of God in Garrett, 105 W. 6th St., Garrett, IN 46738.

