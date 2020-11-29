1/1
Roy Shank
AUBURN - Roy S. Shank, age 79, of Auburn passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.

Mr. Shank was born on January 6, 1941 in Jackson, Kentucky to Raymond and Lena (Trent) Shank.

He married Ruth C. Smith on August 6, 1982 in Auburn. She resides in Garrett.

Roy was a very hard worker. He worked at Cooper Industrial Products in Auburn for 34 years retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Eagles in Garrett. He enjoyed fishing in his younger years. He was a fan of IU basketball, Notre Dame Football, the Chicago Cubs and he like watching NASCAR races.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Shank of Garrett; daughters Tonya and Henry Allen of Garrett, Jennifer and Steve Archer of Garrett, Linda and Bill Baysinger of Waterloo, Sandy Marti of Garrett, Peggy Jenkins of Auburn and Penny Wooster of Auburn; sons Robert and Bernice Stellar of Auburn, Merl and Lynn Steller of Auburn and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Ted Cagle of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter; Diane Sigler and 2 sisters; Louise Fulk and Bertha Rhodes.

Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center Street in Auburn with Brother Bud Owen officiating.

Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 East Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825.

Per the Governor Holcomb's mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
