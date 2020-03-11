|
KENDALLVILLE - Roy W. Stewart, 58, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, following a brief illness.
He was born on April 9, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, to Roy Eugene and Gail (Francis) Stewart.
Mr. Stewart worked as a tool and die maker in Middlebury, Indiana, and enjoyed cooking and riding his scooter.
Surviving are a daughter, Melissa (Michael) Elsen, of Chicago, Illinois; a son, Austin Stewart, of South Bend, Indiana; two grandchildren, Mila Rose Elsen and Conrad Stewart; his mother, Gail Smith, of Buxton, North Carolina; a sister, Brenda L. Lister, of Wanchese, North Carolina; and numerous nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Christopher Stewart; and a sister, Kathleen M. Andrikaitis.
There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. A future celebration of Roy's life will be held on Aug. 8, 2020, in Kendallville, Indiana.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.