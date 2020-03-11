KPCNews Obituaries
|
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
More Obituaries for Roy Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Stewart

Roy Stewart Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Roy W. Stewart, 58, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, following a brief illness.

He was born on April 9, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, to Roy Eugene and Gail (Francis) Stewart.

Mr. Stewart worked as a tool and die maker in Middlebury, Indiana, and enjoyed cooking and riding his scooter.

Surviving are a daughter, Melissa (Michael) Elsen, of Chicago, Illinois; a son, Austin Stewart, of South Bend, Indiana; two grandchildren, Mila Rose Elsen and Conrad Stewart; his mother, Gail Smith, of Buxton, North Carolina; a sister, Brenda L. Lister, of Wanchese, North Carolina; and numerous nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Christopher Stewart; and a sister, Kathleen M. Andrikaitis.

There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. A future celebration of Roy's life will be held on Aug. 8, 2020, in Kendallville, Indiana.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 11, 2020

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 11, 2020
