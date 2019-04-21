AUBURN - Ruby M. Baughman, 94, of Auburn went to be with her Savior Friday, April 19, 2019. She was a homemaker and also worked at several locations in the area.

She was born January 17, 1925, in Butler to Mencil L. and Winnie (Smurr) Ault. She married Kenneth W. Baughman on Dec. 22, 1945 in El Paso, Texas, and he passed away Nov. 25, 2014.

She was preceded in death by 5 siblings, 3 brothers, Lewis, Guy, and Carl Ault; 2 sisters, her twin Ruth and Mariellen; a son Duane; a son-in-law Joe Dohner; a grandson and a great great grandson.

Surviving are 2 daughters, Jean (Larry) Rummel of Pioneer, Ohio, and Sandra M. Strobel and companion Russell Eckrote of Auburn; daughter-in-law Barbara Baughman; numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren,

Ruby bequeathed her body to the Indiana University School of Medicine Anatomical Education Program.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday April 27, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service Saturday from 1-2 p.m. Memorial donations can be given in Ruby's name to Heartland Hospice or New Hope Christian Center. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.