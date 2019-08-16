|
LUBBOCK, Tex. - Ruby Barger Leamon, 81, passed away Aug. 8, 2019.
She was born Aug. 10, 1937, to Edna and Leon Barger in Portland, Indiana.
Ruby was a devout Christian and advocate of Christian mission work abroad and at home.
Her love for children was articulated through many years as a CASA volunteer.
She is survived by two sons, Arnie Leamon and his wife, Yvonne, of Artesia, New Mexico, and Bruce Leamon, of Huntertown, Indiana; one daughter, Brenda Leamon Wiles, of Lubbock, Texas; one brother, Charles Barger and his wife, Carolyn, of Mansfield, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, William (Bill) Leamon; her oldest son, William Douglas Leamon; and grandson, Gabriel Leamon.
In memory of Ruby, if you would like to give, to Sue Witt's Childrens Home in Haiti; Church of Christ Mission in Monterrey, Mexico; Christianville Foundation Childrens Home, 973 N. Shadeland, Ave., #158, Indianapolis, IN 46219; or CCM Monterrey Mexico, 40 Daniel Bell, 425 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320.