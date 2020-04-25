|
ALBION - Russell A. Cox, 80, of Albion, Indiana, was called home by our Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1939, to Laurel W. and Twyla L. (Poorman) Cox, in Peoria, Illinois. They preceded him in death.
He grew up in Waynedale, Indiana, from the age of 2 until his family moved to Big Lake, Indiana, at age 9.
He married the love of his life Betsy N. (Michael) Cox on Aug. 10, 1958, at Wolf Lake Baptist Church in Wolf Lake, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Nov. 9, 2011.
He worked for Dana Corporation in Churubusco, Indiana, for 25 years before retiring in 1990.
Russell enjoyed spending all of his free time with his family. He enjoyed taking his family on several vacations that encompassed traveling to 43 different states and Canada.
Survivors include his daughters, Kathryn E. Cox and Kelly E. Cox; and son, Michael A. Cox, all of Albion. Also surviving is a brother, Larry W. (Mary) Cox, of Tiffin, Ohio, sisters-in-law, Mary E. Smith and Dorie Hutsell, both of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betsy; parents; brother, William Cox; and his in-laws, Ernest J. and Kathryn E. (Keister) Michael; brothers-in-law, Paul H. Michael, Ernest Junior Michael, Donald R. Michael, Alan Hutsell, and Richard E. Rehling Sr.
Due to ongoing restrictions on public gatherings, services will be private.
Burial will be at Wolf Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, is assisting the family with arrangements.