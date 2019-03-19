KIMMEL - Russell L. Jackson, age 67, of Kimmell, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at home. He was born on April 15, 1951, the son of Jim and Ruth (Ritenour) Jackson in Fort Wayne, and was a lifetime area resident. He married Sherry Smith on June 5, 1970. Survivors include, his wife, Sherry Jackson; daughters and sons, Nikki (Keith) Johnston, Kari Jackson, Robin Jackson, Jeremiah (Tasha) Jackson, Charlene (Shane) Martin-Van Ness, Chrystal Harroff, Cody Harroff, Cammi (Andres) Vallejo, Dassia Amsler, and Ryan Jackson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Shane Jackson, in 2016. Russell retired from Monaco Coach in Wakarusa and was a very talented man. He enjoyed art, woodburning, traveling, repurposing, paint-balling, riding motorcycles, fabricating, annoying his loved ones, cooking Sunday morning breakfasts for family, bossing people around and insulting others' driving skills, a history buff, and always the one we could turn to for gardening advice. Russ loved structure and routines. He would eat a sausage and mushroom omelet every morning if he could. He looked forward to his football watching Sunday ritual with his daughter and loved spending time with his grandkids. In his younger days, he was in the Boy Scouts and enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting; he was always very interested in survivalist skills. When his kids were younger he always made sure to organize fun outings to Kings Island where he liked to have them all wear loud obnoxious colored shirts that would make it easier to keep them together. He also loved his trips to Tennessee and visiting the shops to further his knife and sword collection. Russ was a Jehovah's Witness who didn't know a stranger and loved helping others any way he could. By this example, he instilled that generous spirit in his kids. He always believed if you had the ability to help someone you should, and you can sleep when you're dead. Russ liked having fun and rarely found a moment too serious to introduce a little humor. We could go on and on about so many of the qualities he possessed that made him a great father and friend. He will be greatly missed, and never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Russell's life together at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway S., Ligonier, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A private cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com.