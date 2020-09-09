HUDSON - Russell L. Kasten, 63, of Hudson died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 15, 1956, in Port Washington, Wisconsin, to Lester and LaVerne (Gramoll) Kasten. They preceded him in death.

On July 11, 1980, in Port Washington, Wisconsin, he married Brenda Rose Dehling. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2018.

Mr. Kasten was a farmer and hauled milk for Blackburn Trucking in Hudson.

Russell always took a month off in the fall to go hunting, a sport he especially enjoyed. He also loved old tractors. He loved his German shorthaired pointers, leaving behind Nellie, Rayne, Marcy, and Walter.

Surviving are three sons, Joshua Kasten of Portland, Oregon, Jake (Kyle) Kasten of Pleasant Lake, and Clayton (Amanda) Kasten of Freeman, South Dakota; four grandchildren Shelby Kasten, Madison Kasten, Breanna Kasten, and Lane Kasten; two sisters, Sharon (Carl) Huenink of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, and Bonnie (Jeff) Yanke of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; and a brother, Dale Kasten of Mequon, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson with Rev. Dr. Maria Rutland of the Salem Center Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.

Pallbearers are Doug Swift, Dave Blackburn, Brock Barnhart, Josh Messer, Ben Smathers, and Blake Smathers.

Calling is Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required to be worn.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Salem Center Fire Department or the Salem Center Presbyterian Church.

View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com