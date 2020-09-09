1/1
Russell L. Kasten
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HUDSON - Russell L. Kasten, 63, of Hudson died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 15, 1956, in Port Washington, Wisconsin, to Lester and LaVerne (Gramoll) Kasten. They preceded him in death.

On July 11, 1980, in Port Washington, Wisconsin, he married Brenda Rose Dehling. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2018.

Mr. Kasten was a farmer and hauled milk for Blackburn Trucking in Hudson.

Russell always took a month off in the fall to go hunting, a sport he especially enjoyed. He also loved old tractors. He loved his German shorthaired pointers, leaving behind Nellie, Rayne, Marcy, and Walter.

Surviving are three sons, Joshua Kasten of Portland, Oregon, Jake (Kyle) Kasten of Pleasant Lake, and Clayton (Amanda) Kasten of Freeman, South Dakota; four grandchildren Shelby Kasten, Madison Kasten, Breanna Kasten, and Lane Kasten; two sisters, Sharon (Carl) Huenink of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin, and Bonnie (Jeff) Yanke of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; and a brother, Dale Kasten of Mequon, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson with Rev. Dr. Maria Rutland of the Salem Center Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.

Pallbearers are Doug Swift, Dave Blackburn, Brock Barnhart, Josh Messer, Ben Smathers, and Blake Smathers.

Calling is Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required to be worn.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Salem Center Fire Department or the Salem Center Presbyterian Church.

View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved