ANGOLA - Russell "Rusty" S. Tom, 59, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 24, 1960, in Fort Wayne to Edward N. and Betty M. (Fox) Tom.
Rusty was a 1979 graduate of Fort Wayne Northrup High School.
He worked at the House of Glass in Angola for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, hiking and just being in the wilderness. "Time spent with his children, grandchildren and his dog were his passions." Rusty always had a great sense of humor.
Surviving are two daughters; Erin L. (Bryan) Schiffli of Angola and Holly N. Tom of Angola, his mother; Betty M. Tom of Angola, two grandchildren; Emilyn Wray and Makenzy Schiffli, four brothers; Ken (Sandi) Tom of Illinois, Dan (Susy) Tom of Fort Wayne, Rick (Angie) Tom of Angola, Mark (Ingrid) Tom of Angola and one sister; Suzette (Kim) Blanchard of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his father; Edward N. Tom.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, with Father Bernie Zajdel officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass beginning at 10 a.m.
The family requests memorials to be given in memory of Rusty Tom to Indiana Bow Hunters Association, 2706 S. 25 W. Franklin, IN 46131 or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Dr., Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.