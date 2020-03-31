|
BUTLER - Ruth Ann (Horberger) Stauffer, 81, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
She was born on July 9, 1938, to John and Ruth (Williams) Hornberger. They preceded her in death. She was the last living member of her family.
She married Lee Stauffer on April 28, 1962, at Grace EUB Church, Port Carbon, Pennsylvania.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Stauffer, of Butler; children, Cheryl (Scott) Merrell, of Acworth, Georgia, David (Jennie) Stauffer, of St. Joe, Indiana, and Andrew Stauffer, of Sacred Heart, Minnessota; grandchildren, Matthew Staso, of Marietta, Georgia, Daniel and Joel Stauffer, of St. Joe, Indiana, and Hannah Stauffer, of Garrett, Indiana; stepgranddaughters, Jeannette (Mike) Hanson, of Denmark, and Beth Anne Merrell, of Virginia; stepniece, of Margaret DiSammarintino; and stepnephews, Walter Ryon III and Robert Ryon.
She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Olive Atkinson Hornberger; stepsister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Walter Ryon Jr.; paternal grandparents, Bertram and E. Jane Hornberger; maternal grandparents, David and M. Jane Williams; godmother, Cathryn Williams Evans; godfather, Walter Hornberger; and goddaughter, Lynn Leedham.
Ruth Ann was a 1956 graduate of Pottsville High School.
She worked for several offices before getting married and the Boyertown School Food Services and garment factories later. She retired from The Medicine Shoppe in Barto, Pennsylvania, before moving to Indiana.
She was a former member of Trinity E.C. Church in Boyertown, and Butler Church of the Nazarene, and presently was a member of Butler United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, of Spencerville.
