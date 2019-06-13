LIGONIER - Ruth (Kreager) Elijah, 95, of Ligonier, Indiana, was welcomed into her heavenly home on June 10, 2019. She was born on Nov. 6, 1923, in Cromwell, to Tony and Fern (Moschel) Kreager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Elijah, in October 1998. She was the last surviving member of her eight brothers and sisters. Ruth was a Christ follower and loved reading her Bible and listening to sermons. The Lord gained a hard-working, spunky, comedic, sharp card player, and honest person. You always knew where you stood with Ruth, but her heart was bigger than she was. She would do anything for anyone. Ruth spent her life helping others. She loved God, family, community, and country with every ounce of her being. We could always count on her and her support. She was also a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Ruth loved her city and country dearly. She was a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church. Ruth was a leader in their annual bazaar for many years, their rummage sale, and their Samaritans group. She was a beautician by trade until she was 90 years old. In 2008, the city of Ligonier honored her as one of the grand marshals in the Marshmallow Festival Parade for being instrumental with the mural paintings around the city. She worked hard with others to study the Legends of Ligonier, and then planned the murals and hired the artists. They were honored by Indiana's Lt. Governor for their work with the murals through the Indiana Main Street Program. In her later years, Ruth loved sitting on her porch and visiting with the many friends who stopped by. She is survived by her son, Terry (Carol) Elijah, of DeLand, Florida, and daughter, Jane (Bill) Noelle, of Ligonie. She had six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Friday June 14, 2019, at Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767. A funeral service will be held in Ruth's honor on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier. Memorials may be made to the Ruth Stultz Preschool or the Ligonier United Methodist Church. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.