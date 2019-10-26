|
BUTLER - Ruth Ilene Garman, 89, formerly of Corunna, Indiana, entered into heaven's gates on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Auburn Village in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to John C. and Maudie C. (Smith) Greuter. They preceded her in death.
She married Louis H. "Pete" Garman on Feb. 25, 1951, in Allen County, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 2018.
Mrs. Garman is survived by her sons, Gary (Deb) Garman, of Ossian, and James Garman, of Butler; daughters, Linda (James) Bradley, of Corunna, and Diana Strite, of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy Strite, Heather Strite, Isaac Eckert, Zakari Eckert, Rebecca (David Schuster) Stockert, Sam (Brandy) Bradley, David Bradley, Emily (Nic) Mortoff, Matthew Garman, and Nick (Mandy) Garman; one stepgrandchild, Jennifer Eckert Lehman; eight great-grandchildren, Keziah, Ezra, Izzy, Rosa, Brisea, Connor, Marcus, and Summer; and feline friend, Bertha.
She was preceded in death by a son, Edward J. Garman; daughter, Judy Eckert; grandsons, James G. Garman and Andrew L. Strite; brother, John Greuter; and sisters, Wanda Halte and Alice Thompson; and sons-in-law, Roger Strite and Chris Eckert.
She was a homemaker, served on the Corunna Fire Department Auxillary for 14 years and ran a bakery near her home for several years.
She was also a member of Leo Christian Apostolic Church and had a very kind spirit.
Calling will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo, Indiana.
Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior at the church.
Burial will be at Leo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials to The Cedars, 14409 Sunrise Court, Leo, IN 46765 or Gateway Woods Children's Home, 14505 Klopfenstein Road, Leo, IN 46765.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.
