ALBION - Ruth Lee Gibson, 81, of rural Albion, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Clearfield, Kentucky, on Oct. 27, 1937, to Joseph and Arntie (Hardin) Terrell. They preceded her in death.
Ruth was married to Clayton Gibson in New Albany, Indiana, on Sept. 23, 1957. The couple moved to Noble County in 1965.
Clayton preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2007.
She retired from Dana Corp., Churubusco, where she worked for 29 years.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting, crafts and IU basketball. She liked softball and bowling. A devoted mother, she cherished the time she spent with her family. She loved being a mom, mamaw and g-maw to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by a son, Wayne (Holly) Gibson; two daughters, Sharon (Brian) Smith and Karen (Bob) Koldyke; three sisters, Shirley (Bobby) Johnson, Mazel (Vernon) Mullins and Betty (Danny Barker) Maxey; eight grandchildren, Courtney (Adam) Nelson, Christy (Dave) Shivley, Kelsey (Andrew) Grawcock, Kasey (Ben) Lovell, Chase (Natalie) Gibson, Ashley (Dee) Peoples, Braxton Koldyke and Carlee (friend Dan) Koldyke; 13 great-grandchildren, Grace, Seth and Levi Nelson, Bree, Lexie and Avie Peoples, Judah and Jaina Shivley, Anna, Karson and Kellan Grawcock, Olivia and Nora Gibson and two more on the way!
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Logan Gibson; four brothers, Farris Terrell, Joseph Columbus (Maxine) Terrell Jr., Glendon (Ruby) Terrell, and Raymond (Myrtle) Terrell; two sisters, Linda (Clineon) Mullins and Mable (Kenneth) Perry.
Services were held at Blue River Church of the Brethren, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Burial took place at Wolf Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Logan's Library at Cornerstone Christian School.
