AUBURN - Ruth Grogg, 96, formerly of Auburn and Elkhart, passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020, at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio.

She was born July 11, 1924, in Auburn to Lloyd A. and Dorothy M. (Ferguson) Mitchner. Ruth was a 1942 graduate of Auburn High School and she completed 2 years of Nurses training through St. Joe Nursing School. She and her husband, Alva, owned and operated Groggs Standard Service for 37 years before retiring in 1984.

Ruth was a member of the Auburn First United Methodist Church, Ladies Church Circles, Wise Seekers Questers Club, and "The Best Yet" Home extension Club. She volunteered at the Curiosity Shop for the Hospital and was an active participant of the YMCA. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She married Alva S. Grogg on January 18, 1947. He passed away on December 3, 2007.

Surviving are two sons, Tim Grogg and his wife Mary Ann of Columbus; Ted Grogg and his wife Mary of Evansville; and two daughters, Tara Agosti and her husband Augie of Sylvania, Ohio; and Tami Bullock and her husband Chad of Bristol; nine grandchildren, Heidi (Barry) Millender, Heather (Chris) Means, Mitchell (Cheryl) Grogg, Rachel Grogg, Ali (Zac) Cook, Corbin Bullock, Megan Bullock, Gina Agosti, and Joe Agosti; seven great-grandchildren Blake Means, Tyler Means, Avery Means, Drew Ann Means, Myles Cook, Seneca Rogers, Logan Heick, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Hilda M. Steward.

Services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Auburn First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Fenstermacher officiating. Calling is 3 hours prior to the service from 12 to 3 p.m. at the church. The Church and Feller and Clark Funeral Home are following state guidelines and social distancing will be in effect and masks are required. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Preferred memorials are to the Curiosity Shop or Riley Children's Hospital. To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.