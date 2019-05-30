LAGRANGE - Ruth Ann Haggard, 73, of LaGrange, Indiana, formerly of Ligonier, passed away at 8:28 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born on March 10, 1946, the daughter of Charles Wesley and Thelma Mae (Galbrith) Taylor, in Bangor, Michigan.

She married Jerry Haggard in 1990. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Ruth is survived by six children, Brad (Loni) Sanford, of Ligonier, Kimberly Pfefferle, of Ligonier, Tracy (Hillis) Shepherd, of Ligonier, Vonzeal (Barry) Fulford, of Albion, Carl (Lora Egly) Sanford, of Ligonier, and Kerston (Jonas) Miller, of LaGrange; 21 grandchildren, Brooke, Adam, Derek, Cody, Brandon, Harry, Tracy, Amber, Austin, Thelma, Catie, Anna, Jason, George, Wesley, Santana, Carly, Gloria, Micah, and Myra; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Baxter, of Bremen; and two brothers, Mark (Cindy) Smeltzer and David (Tracy) Smeltzer, both of Birch Tree, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Carl Smeltzer; and two husbands, George Sanford, and Jerry Haggard.

Ruth grew up in southwest Michigan, and graduated from South Haven High School in 1964.

She moved to the area in the 1970s and worked for Essex Wire and later retired from Tenneco, after more than 22 years of service.

Ruth was a member of Ligonier Evangelical Church for many years and loved her friends at LifeBridge in LaGrange like family.

She was an incredibly hard worker and was very devoted to her family. Ruth was always there for others, and was always thinking of them before herself. More than anything, Ruth loved her children, grandchildren, and her dog, Rusty.

A funeral service will be held in Ruth's honor at 2 p.m., on Sunday June 2, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Pastors Harold Gingerich and Matt Gingerich will officiate.

Burial will follow at Broadway Cemetery in Kimmell.

Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home on Saturday June 1, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be directed to LifeBridge Senior Program, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, IN 46761.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.