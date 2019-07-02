KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Ruth Lehman


1933 - 2019
Ruth Lehman Obituary

ANGOLA - Ruth Mae Lehman, 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Aperion Care of Angola.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1933, in Hollister, Ohio, to James and Erma (Schaffer) Norton.

She married Robert Lehman on Jan. 24, 1987.

Ruth retired from the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital of Angola, Indiana, where she worked in the housekeeping department.

She was a member of Lake George Lutheran Chapel in Fremont, Indiana.

Ruth enjoyed doing crafts, going shopping and getting her nails done. She loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her sons, Cecil "Ted" Campbell, of Ohio, and Curtis (Suellen) Smith, of Ohio; daughters, Bridget Schettini, of Maryland, Christina (William) Enderle, of Florida, Lisa (Wayne) Barefoot, of Michigan, Cindy Smith, of Ohio, and Tina (Steve) Siegel, of Fremont, Indiana; and a sister Jeri (Jerry)

Threlkeld, of Indiana. Also surviving are her 26 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Lehman on Jan. 28, 1996; daughter, Danette Cope; grandson, Jermey Keirns; sister, Angie Briggs; and brothers, James Bud Norton and Bruce Norton; and son-in-law, Joseph Schettini.

Funeral services will be at noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Lake George Lutheran Chapel in Fremont, Indiana.

Pastor David Easterday will be officiating.

A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Kope Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Lake George Lutheran Chapel in Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be made to the George Lutheran Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on July 2, 2019
