BUTLER - Ruth E. Marquis, 81, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.
Born on Feb. 16, 1938, in Hicksville, Ohio, Ruth was the daughter of the late John Edward and Bernadine (Kennedy) Slattery.
Ruth was a 1956 graduate of Hicksville High School.
She worked as a data processer at Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ruth was active in fundraising for .
Survivors include a son, Nate (Shannon) Marquis; grandchildren, Dustin (Sherrie) Curcio, and Briana Marquis; great-granddaughter, Kylie Curcio; and a brother, Clair Slattery.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Linus and Paul Slattery.
Visitation for Ruth will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to .
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 7, 2020