KENDALLVILLE - Ruth Elaine McKinley, 96, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hickory Creek of Kendallville.
Mrs. McKinley was born in Topeka, Indiana, on Aug. 6, 1923, to Russell Jasper Gaines and Hazel (Shankster) Gaines.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1942, and began working at General Electric in Fort Wayne.
On Oct. 31, 1944, in Kendallville, Indiana, she married William Franklin McKinley.
Bill preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 1993.
Ruth was a homemaker and church secretary for many years for First Christian Church, where she was a longtime member.
Her survivors include her sons, Thomas and Sharon McKinley, of Kendallville, and William and Tami McKinley, of Kendallville; nine grandchildren, Billy McKinley, of LaOtto, Katrina (Paul) Thacker, of Kendallville, Eric McKinley, of Kendallville, Jennifer Pulver, of Kendallville, Thad McKinley, of Auburn, Jeremy (Braden) McKinley, of Kendallville, Chad (Emily) McKinley, of Kendallville, Seth (Rayleen) McKinley, of Kendallville, and Meghann (Jeff) Treesh, of Garrett; 25 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great grandchildren; brother, John Robert Gaines, of Kendallville; and sister, June Travis, of Summerville, South Carolina.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael DiSanto and Pastor Robert Farmer officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Casketbearers will be her grandsons, Billy McKinley, Jeremy McKinley, Chad McKinley, Eric McKinley, Thad McKinley, and Seth McKinley.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church.
