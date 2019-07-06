ANGOLA - Ruth Oberlin, 94, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1924, in rural Steuben County to Otis and Hilda (Gilbert) Cary.

She was raised on a farm north of Metz along with her brother, Robert.

She attended Metz school.

Ruth met Charles Oberlin during Sunday school and they were later married on Oct. 28, 1940, and began their life together farming.

Ruth worked alongside Charles daily on their farm.

They had two daughters, Sherrie and Diane.

After they sold their farm they moved to Hamilton Lake, where they resided several years before eventually moving to Angola.

She was a member of Angola Christian Church and was an agent for Farmer's Mutual Relief Insurance Company.

Ruth and Charles enjoyed spending time during the winter months in Florida with their RV, and some of the summer months in Canada. Ruth enjoyed doing crafts, making afghans and braiding chair backs and seats.

She was quite a seamstress in her younger years, even making bridesmaid dresses for some of Sherrie's friends.

Ruth enjoyed meeting her friends at the local McDonalds for coffee and a quick bite to eat, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughters, Sherrie (George) Krumenacker, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Diane (Dale) Champion, of Angola, Indiana; five grandchildren, Kelly (Kris Khan) Isenhoff, of Winter Haven, Florida, Anthony (Janelle) Isenhoff, of Dousman, Wisconsin, Kathryn (Matt) Croce, of Palo Alto, California, Jon (Amanda) Champion, of Fort Wayne, and Leann (Chris) Jordan, of Fremont.

Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Justin Isenhoff, McKenna Isenhoff, Sky Croce, Becca Croce, Patrick Champion, Audrey Champion, Brody Jordan and Kendall Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 69 years, Charles Oberlin on July 4, 2009; and her brother, Robert Cary.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.

Memorials may be made in Ruth's memory to Angola Christian Church or to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.