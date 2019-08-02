|
ALBION - Ruth (Owen) Ott, 96, of rural Albion, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Green Township on Nov. 18, 1922, to Otis and Maggie (Diffendarfer) Owen. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Noble County, attending Green Center School and Albion High School.
Ruth was married to Eugene M. Ott, in Albion, on Nov. 30, 1940. The couple move to their farm in 1943. They shared 53-plus years together. Eugene preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 1994.
She was a dedicated homemaker. Ruth traveled a lot with her husband when they were younger.
She enjoyed being with her family whenever possible. She loved hosting her entire family at her home for all holidays. Ruth also enjoyed fishing, crocheting, bowling, her computer, and shopping at Dollar General.
She loved the farm life and working in the fields when she was younger. She never got farming out of her mind.
Ruth was a member of the American Legion in Albion, president of Tuesday Afternoon Bowling League and president of Noble Township Homemakers Club for several years when it was active.
She is survived by her five children, Mildred Anderson, Doris JoAnn (Dave Winters), of Churubusco, Marna Gene (Roger) DeBolt, of Ligonier; two sons, Donald E. Ott, of Columbia City and Keith A. Ott, of Albion; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Doris) Ott, of Albion; sister-in-law, Thelma Ott; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Homer Owen; four sisters, Hazel Wilson, Clara Boggs, Mildred Gross and Viva Harlan; grandson, E.J. Ott; grandson-in-law, Arthur Stoner; son-in-law, Glen "John" Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Roberta Ott.
Services will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Church on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor John French will officiate.
The family will also receive friends on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the church from 2-8 p.m.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, in Merriam, with Pastor Dwayne Berna officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Noble Township Fire Department or the Merriam Christian Chapel Church.
Online notes can be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.