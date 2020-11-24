KENDALLVILLE - Ruth Mae Thomas, age 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Avalon Village in Ligonier, Indiana.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on June 10, 1940, to Jesse W. Wagner and Lucille H. (Bowman) Wagner. They preceded her in death.

She married Arnon "Arnie" Thomas on Aug. 13, 1958, in Kendallville. Arnie preceded her in death on June 11, 2001.

Ruth was employed with Colwell General in Kendallville for 14 years.

Survivors include her daughters, Judy and Clayton Runyon, of Ligonier and Joyce Hostetler, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Clayton and Tiffany Runyon, of Elkhart, Cory Runyon, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Casey Runyon, of Ligonier, Travis Hostetler, of Kendallville and Ashley Hostetler, of southern Indiana; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joann Wagner, of Kendallville.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Smith; and her brother, Frank Wagner.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service.

The Rev. John Lutton will officiate the funeral service.

Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.