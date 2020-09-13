1/1
Ruth Woehnker
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AVILLA – Ruth A. Woehnker, 73, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home in Avilla.

She was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Garrett.

Ruth was a 1964 graduate of Garrett High School. She then received a degree in design from IPFW.

She worked for General Electric as payroll clerk/retirement benefits for 36 years, retiring in 2000. She also was a substitute teacher for the Garrett Keyser Butler School District for eight years.

Ruth married Ronald L. Woehnker on June 29, 1968, in Garrett, and he survives in Avilla.

Ruth was a member of the First Church of Christ in Garrett where she also enjoyed serving in the nursery. She also was a member of the Hattitudes Red Hat Group of Kendallville, Garrett Eagles Auxiliary and Kendallville Eagles Auxiliary.

Ruth loved to go camping with her family, enjoyed trips to Lucy's for Ice Cream, loved butterflies and hummingbirds, but her passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Also surviving are two children and their spouses, Alan T. and Naomi Woehnker of Fort Wayne, and Lisa A. and Steve Wichman of Garrett; seven grandchildren, Katelyn (Woehnker) High and her husband, Austin, Janaya Woehnker, Cameron Woehnker, Savannah Woehnker, Mason Wichman, Allison Wichman and Erin Wichman; she was expecting a great-granddaughter, Olive Ruth Ann High; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Valerie Crager of Avilla and David and Julie Crager of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Crager; and mother, Haley (Vanderpool) Tarlton.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Brother Bud Owen will officiate. Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to the Governor's mandate, face masks are required. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Parkinson Foundation of Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved