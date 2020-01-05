|
KENDALLVILLE - Sallie Klopfenstine, age 95, of Kendallville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla. Mrs. Klopfenstine was born in Hazard, Kentucky on May 2, 1924, to the late Pearl and Nancy (Williams) Feltner. She married Avon E. Klopfenstine on Nov. 3, 1979, in Kendallville, and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2016. She was employed at Starcraft and Hymatic in the past and was a member of the Church of Christ in Kendallville.
Survivors include daughter, Geneva Stidham of Kendallville; son James and Kathie Eversole of Avilla; step-daughter Brenda and Jon Ballard of Daleville, Indiana; step-son Darrell and Dawn Klopfenstein of Wolcottville; grandson Samuel Stidham of Kendallville; granddaughter Teresa and Henry Collins of Kendallville; grandson Robert Woods of Avilla; grandson Chuck and Natalie Woods of Albion, grandson Bryon Woods of Jeffersonville, Indiana; grandson Jason Lewis of Kendallville; grandson Ronnie and Pam Lewis of Harrisburg, Arkansas; granddaughter Crystal and Chris Handshoe of Harrisburg, Arkansas; step-grandson Adam and Susie Klopfenstein of Kendallville; step-grandson Trent and Kristin Klopfenstein of South Milford; step-granddaughter Katie and Mick Leas of Warren, Indiana; step-grandson Kyle and Lee Anne Ballard of Daleville; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Sallie was preceded in death by her parents; son Hershal Lewis, Jr. in 2015; son-in-law Fred Stidham in 2017; step-granddaughter Beth Sexton; daughter-in-law Diana Lewis; and two sisters, Gladys Owen and Eva Eversole.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Altman officiating.
Burial will take place at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 5, 2020