KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Boyles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Boyles


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Boyles Obituary

LAGRANGE - Sally Kay Boyles, 75, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at her home on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Ms. Boyles was born on Nov. 13, 1944, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Frank G. and Leona F. (Shafer) Sanderson.

Living her lifetime in LaGrange, she worked for many years for Sealed Power and Federal Mogule.

Sally helped to start the LaGrange County Softball League, which started with slow pitch.

Surviving are her two sons, Brian (Jennifer) Boyles, of LaGrange and Chris (Trina) Boyles, of LaGrange; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Brown, of LaGrange and Sandra Garrison, of Fort Wayne; and two brothers, Charles (Forrest) Sanderson, of LaGrange and William Sanderson, of LaGrange.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank G. and Leona F. Sanderson; a son, Wesley Boyles Jr., on Nov. 19, 1993; and a sister, Judie Lewis.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Ontario Cemetery in rural Howe, Indiana.

Visitation will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -