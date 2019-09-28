KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Moore


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Moore Obituary

Hicksville, Ohio - Sally J. Moore, 71, formerly of Butler, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home.

Born on Sept. 20, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, Sally was the daughter of Orville and Harriet (Hansen) Moore. They preceded her in death.

Sally was a graduate of Eastside High School.

Sally served her country in the U.S. Army Women's Corp during the Vietnam War. She served three years of active duty and 11 years in the Reserves.

She was a lifetime member of the Kendallville, Indiana, American Legion and VFW.

Sally was an avid genealogist. She loved reading and the creative arts.

Sally is survived by her sister, Carol Hanna; nephew, Ben Hanna; nieces, Annette Inzinga, Victoria Toler and families; and Forrest Hanna.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Herzberg.

Visitation for Sally will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. Visitation is at Smith & Brown Funeral Home in Hicksville.

There will be no funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the s Project.

Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
Download Now