Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Schoonover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Schoonover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Schoonover Obituary

HAMILTON - Sally L. Schoonover, 83, of Hamilton, Indiana, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Dale and Grace (Duke) Knecht.

Sally was a homemaker and was a member of Montpelier United Methodist Church. She was a former Girl Scout and loved to read and watch NASCAR. Her favorite driver was Kyle Busch.

She married Herbert Schoonover on Aug. 21, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he passed away March 12, 2004.

Surviving are two daughters, Patty (Bill) Lockwood, of Bryan, Ohio, and Susan Schoonover of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Stacy and Brittany Lockwood; a sister, Ruth Swank, of Edon, Ohio; and a special friend Renee Crowl, of Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Ann Schoonover and Sandra Schoonover; a brother; and nine sisters.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793, with the Rev. Eugene Thimlar officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton.

Calling is Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the family to help with expenses.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -