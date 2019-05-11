MONGO - Sally J. Watson, 75, of Mongo, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

She was born July 15, 1943, in Kendallville to Earl and Betty R. (Moore) Jordan.

She was a homemaker and a driver for the Amish.

Sally enjoyed collecting anything Disney, baking, watching wildlife, and reading. Most of all, she dearly loved being with her family and would do anything for them.

Surviving are four daughters, Eva (Tony) Woodworth of Wolcottville, Sherri Miller of Elkhart, Patricia Watson of Garrett, and Barbara (Mike) Geng of Topeka; three sons, Chuck (Rhonda) Watson of Mongo, Tom Watson Jr. of Mongo, and Burt Watson of Mongo; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Jordan of Wolcottville; and four brothers, Mark Jordan of Wolcottville, Robert (Suzanne) Jordan of LaGrange, Matthew (Cindy) Jordan of Wolcottville, and Derek (Kenna) Jordan of Hudson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom H. Watson; her father, Earl Jordan; her mother, Betty Barr; a sister, Toni Fugate; and two brothers, Bart Jordan and Gordon Jordan.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Wade Sturdivant officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.

Calling is Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Calling will also be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials are to the family.

Preferred memorials are to the family.