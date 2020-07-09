Samuel Bell

WOLCOTTVILLE - Samuel Lee Bell, 82, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1938, in Wolcottville, to Samuel R. and Winona (Brown) Bell.

He served in the National Guard for eight years.

On July 15, 1960, in Avilla, Indiana, he married Joyce M. Petrie. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in a week.

Mr. Bell was a farmer and owner of Bell Gardens, near Wolcottville.

He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Wolcottville.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce M. Bell, of Wolcottville; a daughter, Lisa (Joe) Reed, of Wolcottville; two sons, Kirk (Terri) Bell, of Kendallville and Bryan (Kerri) Bell, of Cromwell; five grandchildren, DJ Reed, Samantha Harness, Nathan Bell, Jessica Bell, and Preston Dingess; a step-grandson, Kyle Hatmaker; two great-grandsons, Noah Harness and Chance Harness; two step-great-grandchildren, Isaiah Hatmaker and Kersten Hatmaker; a sister, Jeannie (Stan) Tropp, of Wolcottville; and Daryl (Sharon) Bell, of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Bell and Jack Bell; and three sisters, Bonnie Bell, Della Rhinesmith, and Donna Newcomb.

A private funeral service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.