NEW CASTLE - Sandra Kay Boren, 73, of New Castle, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at home. Born on Feb. 9, 1946, she was the daughter of Rollin Sr. and Leona (Rhinesmith) Miller.

Sandra married Jerry Boren of Auburn on Nov. 12, 1971; he survives in New Castle. "Sandi," as she was known to the many that knew her and loved her, retired from the City of Naples, Florida, in the spring of 2009.

Surviving are her children, Jeff (Peggy Shipe) Bell in Attica, Jerry Bell in Angola, Lori (Troy) Swager in Ashley, Christina Jones in Noblesville and Amy Quince (Bryan) Alday in Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey, Nick, Meghann, Mathew, Emili, Cheyenne, Spencer, Lauryn, Lexi and Madison; and nine great-grandchildren.

Surviving siblings are Rollin Miller Jr. in Angola, Michael (Kathy) Miller, Steve (Sandy) Miller in Churubusco, Judy (Don) Hawver in Butler, and Ronda Creech in Coldwater, Michigan. Surviving in-laws are Carolyn Schlup in Fort Wayne, Robert (Andrea) Kester in Carmel, and Jack Clark in Auburn.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by three brother, Bruce Miller, Jack Miller and Terry Miller; grandchildren, Karli Bryan and Elija Swager; and a great-granddaughter, Addison Bell.

The family would like to thank the staff of Henry County Hospice for their extraordinary kindness and care.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5635 W. 96th St., Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. You may express condolence or share a memory of Sandi at hinsey-brown.com.