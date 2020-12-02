Sandra Brandon

ASHLEY - Sandra K. Brandon, 81, of Ashley, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler. She was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Brimfield, to Schyler and Ethel (Albaugh) Shultz.

Sandra married Harold L. Brandon on May 10, 1958, in Auburn, and he passed away May 26, 2003.

She worked as a supervisor for Pent Products in Ashley, Hamilton, and Kendallville for over 30 years, retiring in 2003.

Sandra was the best mom, granny and mamie in the world.

Surviving are four children and their spouses, Lorraine and Jerry Plumley of Ashley, Marsha and Frank Curcio of Butler, Timothy and Toni Brandon of Auburn and Diana Brite of Decatur; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Frankie and Maria Curcio, Patrick and Teresa Curcio, Ashleigh Curcio, Katie and Luke Manon, Adam and Lindsey Brite, Brody and Hannah Fretz and Elease and Mike Kreischer; 11 great grandchildren, Exzavyer Roby, Blake Roby, Brandon Roby, Zoey Curcio, Ryan Curcio, William Manon, Mack Brite, Lillie Brite, Amelia Kreischer, Nora Kreischer and Baby Fretz; sister, Lola Wood of Columbia City; brother, Neil Shultz of Fort Wayne; and special friends, Nip and Nancy DeLucenay of Pleasant Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Brandon; son-in-law, Dan Brite; and two brothers, Kenneth Shultz and Richard Shultz.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. The family will have a private service at the funeral home. The Rev. Mike Smith will be officiating. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Per the governor's mandate, masks and social distancing are required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors need to be prepared to wait outdoors.

Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Lorraine Plumley.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.