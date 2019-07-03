KENDALLVILLE - Sandra Gladys (Steeves) Fry passed away with her family by her side, Saturday, June 29 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana, after a hard battle with many health issues.

Relying on her faith in Jesus Christ, she laid aside her mortal body, looking forward to her reunion with her Savior and those of her family who had gone ahead to their reward.

"It will be a Glorious Day!" she remarked, just before passing.

She was born July 1, 1940, in Highland, Michigan, to Vernon Steeves and Gladys Vandercook.

She was preceded in death by these brothers and sisters, the Rev. Harold Walker, Betty Kuhn, Helen Walker, Dean Walker, Winifred Box, Larry Walker, Jack Walker, Shirley Kaiser, Robert Walker, Jean Priestley, and Sharon Runyan.

Homer Meyer was the love of her life. They shared 27 1/2 years together, living in Wolcottville, Indiana, Sebring, Florida, and Gallatin, Tennessee. He preceded her in death Jan. 13, 2014.

She is survived by two sisters, Delores Maurer and Bernadine Jensen. She is also survived by a daughter, Phyllis (Vance) Hamlin; son, Timothy Fry; daughter, Diane (Peter) McKinney; and daughter, Judith Fry; grandchildren, Melinda (Russ) White, Aimee (Thomas) Rhoden, Nathaniel (Michaela) Hamlin; step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeremy) Riggs, Peter (Erin) McKinney Jr, and Liza (Ben) Topp; great-grandchildren, Rebekah White, Lucas White, Abriella Rhoden, Emersyn Rhoden, Jaxson Rhoden, Olivia Rhoden, Lillian Hamlin, Maisie Hamlin, and Clara Hamlin; stepgreat-grandchildren, Tyler McKinney, Korey Riggs, Leland Riggs, Emma Riggs, Chase Baatz-Mckinney, Damon (Alexandra) Topp, and Kylie Topp.

There will be a private graveside service officiated by Pastor Robert Shriner, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana, at later date.

We wish to thank everyone at Parkview Regional Medical Center, and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville for their kindness and care.

We wish to thank Pastor Robert Shriner for his pastoral care.

The family request donations be made to Heartland Home Health and Hospice of Fort Wayne, Indiana, or , instead of flowers.