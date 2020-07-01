ELKHART - Sandra L. Hartman, age 83, a longtime resident of Noble County, Indiana, died on March 26, 2020, at her home in Elkhart, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1936.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life service on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Ligonier Christian Church, 9025 N. C.R. 860W, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Randy Penwell will officiate.
Sandra was laid to rest in Sparta Cemetery on Monday, March 30, 2020.
A full tribute to Sandra may be read, and condolences shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 1, 2020.