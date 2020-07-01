Sandra Hartman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELKHART - Sandra L. Hartman, age 83, a longtime resident of Noble County, Indiana, died on March 26, 2020, at her home in Elkhart, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1936.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life service on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Ligonier Christian Church, 9025 N. C.R. 860W, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Randy Penwell will officiate.

Sandra was laid to rest in Sparta Cemetery on Monday, March 30, 2020.

A full tribute to Sandra may be read, and condolences shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Ligonier Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved