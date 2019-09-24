KPCNews Obituaries
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
View Map
ALBION - Sandra Lee Marcum, 78, of Huntington, Indiana, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Huntington.

Sandra was born June 8, 1941, in Fort Wayne, to Donald Louis and Mildred Elizabeth (Holloway) Bowers.

She married Milton Marcum in 1959, and he died in March 1993.

Sandra was a factory worker at Dana in Columbia City, before retiring.

Sandra is survived by two sons, Mark Marcum, of Albion and Bruce (Diana) Marcum, of Huntington; daughter, Donna Kay Cowen, of Brookfield, Missouri; brother, Donald Gene (Linda) Bowers, of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Vesta (Richard) Sherwood, of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Terri Bowers, of Waynedale; granddaughters, Bethany Marcum, of Huntington and Danielle; and three great-grandchildren.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mildred Bowers; husband, Milton Marcum; and a son, Cameron Wade Marcum

Services will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with Pastor Dorothy Cromwell officiating.

Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at noon, Saturday at Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harper Funeral Homes, Albion.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 24, 2019
