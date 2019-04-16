KPCNews Obituaries
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
FORT WAYNE - Sandra Jean "Sandy" (Ketterman) Milholland, 81, of Roanoke, went home to her Lord Savior on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Fort Wayne after battling metastatic breast cancer over 1 1/2 years.

Born on April 17, 1937, in Eaton, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marcella (Cole) Ketterman.

Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the Masters Tournament on TV and playing "Sandy Claus" at Christmas. She spent the last 10 years of her life as a dedicated volunteer at Lutheran Hospital.

She is survived by daughter, Terisa (Brian) Dailey; sons, Steven (Michelle) Milholland, and Jason (Tammie Brann) Milholland; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Pamela Ray and Carol Smith. She was predeceased by her parents.

Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with services following.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 16, 2019
