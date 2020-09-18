1/1
Sandra Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Sandra L. Miller, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1940, in Angola, Indiana, to Raymond and Irene (Voss) Van Wagner.

Sandra graduated from Angola High School in 1958.

Sandra had owned and operated several bars over the years, the Corner Pocket in Fremont, Red Owl Lounge in Howe, McCool's Tavern in Angola, The Rendezvous in Angola, Mad Dog Saloon and The Backway Lounge in Angola, before retiring.

Surviving are her husband, Richard E. Miller, of Angola, whom she married on Oct. 26, 1987; two sons, Todd Rose, of Angola and Tracey (Kimberly) Rose, of Angola; and step-daughter, Aaron (John) Coffee, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Michael Rose, Cassie Trippe, Christopher Rose, Miranda Curry, Spencer Curry, Evan Coffee and Mason Coffee; and two great-grandchildren, Addilyn Trippe and Connor Trippe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bernard Rose, in 1980; daughter, Kim Curry; great-grandchild, Lennox Rose; and siblings, Cecil Van Wagner, Bill Van Wagner, Margaret Reed and Dick Van Wagner.

Following Sandra's wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Memorials in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weicht Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved