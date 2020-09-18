Sandra Miller

ANGOLA - Sandra L. Miller, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1940, in Angola, Indiana, to Raymond and Irene (Voss) Van Wagner.

Sandra graduated from Angola High School in 1958.

Sandra had owned and operated several bars over the years, the Corner Pocket in Fremont, Red Owl Lounge in Howe, McCool's Tavern in Angola, The Rendezvous in Angola, Mad Dog Saloon and The Backway Lounge in Angola, before retiring.

Surviving are her husband, Richard E. Miller, of Angola, whom she married on Oct. 26, 1987; two sons, Todd Rose, of Angola and Tracey (Kimberly) Rose, of Angola; and step-daughter, Aaron (John) Coffee, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Michael Rose, Cassie Trippe, Christopher Rose, Miranda Curry, Spencer Curry, Evan Coffee and Mason Coffee; and two great-grandchildren, Addilyn Trippe and Connor Trippe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bernard Rose, in 1980; daughter, Kim Curry; great-grandchild, Lennox Rose; and siblings, Cecil Van Wagner, Bill Van Wagner, Margaret Reed and Dick Van Wagner.

Following Sandra's wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Memorials in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.