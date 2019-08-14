|
VALPARAISO - Sandra Kay Petre, 64, of Valparaiso, Indiana, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Porter Regional Hospital, Valparaiso, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1954, in Angola, Indiana, to Roderick M. and Thelma L. (Martin) Petre.
Surviving are three brothers, Ronald Petre, of Michigan City, Martin (Ruth) Petre, of Angola, and Thomas (Patricia) Green, of Jones, Michigan; and four sisters, Phyllis Butts, Carolyn Oswalt, and Barbara Betz, all of Fort Wayne and Brenda (John) Frisch, of Chesterton, Indiana. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roderick C. Petre, Curtis Petre, and Terry Petre; and sisters, Louella Pieratt and Caroline Petre.
Services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Sandra's memory to Opportunity Enterprises of Valparaiso, Indiana.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 14, 2019