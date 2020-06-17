Sandra Schlegel
1948 - 2020
KENDALLVILLE - Sandra Sue "Sandy" Schlegel, 71, of Kendallville, Indiana, and formerly of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Kendallville.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1948, in Paulding, Ohio, to Vional D. and Glenna R. (Justus) Schlegel.

She had worked as a nurse's aide at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

Miss Schlegel was a member of Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville.

Sandra enjoyed doing crafts. As she enjoyed being around children, she taught Sunday school and Bible school. She had an immense love for her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Their presence brought her much joy.

Surviving are three sisters, Patricia Kimmel, of LaOtto, Cheryl (Alva) Foster, of Spencerville, and Kathy Cothern, of Grove City, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Vada Marks; and two brothers-in-law, Charles Kimmel and Michael Cothern.

Funeral services will be on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.

Pastor Keith Perry of Open Door Community Church will officiate.

Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.

Pallbearers are Shawn Kimmel, Shannon Kimmel, Chaffe Bolin, Clint Gillman, Andrew Foster, Thodd Marks, and Tim Kendrick.

Calling is Friday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home following social distancing practices. Masks are required per the LaGrange County Health Department.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan's Purse or ARK Animal Sanctuary in LaGrange.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 17, 2020.
