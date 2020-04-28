KPCNews Obituaries
Sandra Sheets


1947 - 2020
Sandra Sheets Obituary

PLEASANT LAKE - Sandra Leigh Sheets, 72, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her residence.

She was born June 10, 1947, in Roanoke, Virginia, to Eustice DeWitt and Frances Louise (Mitchell) Lancaster.

Sandra retired as a secretary at K & K Insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Surviving are two sons, Howard Sheets, of Kendallville and Christopher (Jessica Weller) Sheets, of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Melinda (Tim McNamara) Yontz, of Pleasant Lake; nine grandchildren, Branden (Diana) Hiatt, Allisen Holiday, Cody Yontz, Tyler Yontz, Michael Balinger, Brittani Balinger, Isiah Gonzalez, Lilyanna Swygert, and Johanna Swygert; six great-grandchildren, including Alivia Hiatt, Ayden Hiatt, and Andrew Hiatt; and a brother, Robert Lancaster, of Roanoke, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; and an infant sister.

Due to safety concerns, a celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.

Burial will be in Roanoke, Virginia.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 28, 2020
