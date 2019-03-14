KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
LIGONIER - Sandra Jean Shepherd, age 76, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Auburn on Feb. 26, 1943, to the late Alva Anthony and Edna Mae (Ulrey) Frick. She married James Miller on March 26, 1960, in Albion and he preceded her in death on July 2, 1990. She later married Johnny B. Shepherd on March 8, 1996, and he also preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2011. She was employed with Dana Corporation, BRC Rubber, and Skyline Corporation.

Survivors include: son, Paul and Tracey Miller of Kimmell; son, Roger and Dawn Miller of Auburn; daughter, Kitty and Paul Hasse of Ligonier; son, Thomas and Candy Miller of Wawaka; daughter, Rebecca and Josh Wilson of Topeka; son, William Miller and Jane White both of Ligonier; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Crystal; granddaughter, Kasandra Freshour; sister, Barbara Hipshire; and brothers, Junior Sproat and Neil Anthony.

Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 14, 2019
