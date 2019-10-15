KPCNews Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Sandra Wisel


1944 - 2019
Sandra Wisel Obituary

GARRETT - Sandra K. Wisel, 75, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.

She was born in Garrett on March 16, 1944, to Bernard and Melba (Ramer) Hofferman.

She was a homemaker, staying home to raise her children, then after the kids left home, she went to work at the Garrett VFW.

She was a member of the Garrett VFW and Auburn Moose Lodge.

Sandy married Gaylon Wisel on May 17, 1964, in Auburn, and he died May 6, 2012.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Snyder, of Garrett; two sons, Gaylon (Lori) Wisel II, of Angola, and Richard (Charity) Wisel, of Garrett; eight grandchildren, Alisha (Brandon) Mettert, Gavin (Sara) Wisel, Michael (Britni) Snyder, Courtney (Jared) Sproat, Kelsey (Dustin) Stewart, Halie Snyder, Jamison Wisel, and Kaitlin Wisel; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, DuWayne Hofferman, of Edgerton Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two daughters, Darlene Wisel and Lana Wisel.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct, 18, 2019, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

A private family burial will take place at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.

Memorials may be given in Sandy's name to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 15, 2019
