AUBURN - Sandy Lewis, 78, Auburn, died Thursday March 5, 2020 at Summit City Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne.
She was born May 8, 1941, in Fort Wayne. Sandy retired from Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne where she worked as a computer programmer. She loved Scottish Terriers and was a member of the Scottie Club.
She is survived by a son and daughter in law, Adam (Heather Blair-Lewis) Lewis, Auburn; a daughter, Jody Lewis, Kendallville; 4 grandchildren, Cassie Hoskins, Raven Blair, Rhiannon Blair-Huth and Rowan Blair-Lewis; 2 great grandchildren, Gavin Hoskins and Ruby Blair; a sister and two brothers, Debbie (Greg) Brattain, Fort Wayne, Larry (Bev) Wagner, Fort Wayne and Gary (Mary) Wagner, Fort Wayne; a brother in law, Pete Joseph and dear friends Wendy Holben and Mary Barton.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Estella and Verle Wagner, a son Brian Lewis and two sisters, Rose Ramey-Brown and Rebecca Joseph.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials can be given in Sandy's name to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 US-6, Butler, IN 46721.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 8, 2020