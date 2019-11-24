|
Sandra Liddell
AUBURN - Sandra "Sandy" Birteen (Burgoyne) Liddell passed peacefully in the late evening hours of Friday, November 22, 2019.
Born September 3, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late Lloyd Wellington Burgoyne and Naomi Ruth Poorman, Sandy and her family lived in Hicksville, Ohio, before moving to Auburn, Indiana, when Sandy was in third grade.
An avid water sports enthusiast, Sandy was a member of the Hamilton lake water ski team as a youth, a pastime she continued in adulthood.
A 1956 graduate of Auburn High School, Sandy attended Indiana University, Bloomington, before taking a position as Executive Secretary to the President of Magnavox, in Fort Wayne, until 1965.
A lifelong philanthropist and businesswoman, Sandy was a PTA and Headstart volunteer, and two-time past president of the Gamma Lambda Chapter of Tri-Kappa in Fort Wayne, and past president of the Yarnelle philanthropy organization. She was owner of Tater Junction at Glenbrook Square, from 1981 to 1988, then later as the Director of Social Sales at Picasso's banquet facility in the Marketplace of Canterbury. Sandy was longtime member of the North Christian Church in Fort Wayne.
A beautiful human being with a humanitarian's heart and angel's smile, Sandy's life work was a legacy of kindness, grace, and inclusiveness; a torch that she now passes to her beautiful daughters and grandchildren.
Surviving are daughters Buff (Lloyd) Sergent of North Palm Beach, Florida, Tish Liddell of Bloomington, and Jill (Chad) Conley of Sugar Grove, Illinois; grandchildren, Joelle "Elle" Liddell Kreamer, Caleb, Camri and Chloe Conley and her beloved Maltese, "Daisy."
Sandy was preceded in death by her sister, Myrna Burgoyne, her brother, Dr. Robert Burgoyne, and her parents.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 30, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home. For times and details pertaining to the funeral please visit www.fellerandclark.com.